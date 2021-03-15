Sources: LSU scandal chilling search for new university president

While LSU continues to battle the fallout from a recent national report detailing the university’s mishandling of Title IX violations and sexual assault allegations, the LSU Board of Supervisors continues its search for a new president.

The scandal isn’t helping, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Even before the Husch Blackwell report came out March 5, allegations of Title IX troubles had engulfed the university. There’s also a separate investigation underway into potential NCAA violations.

And going back as far as late 2019, when former President F. King Alexander announced he was leaving for Oregon State University, there were questions about whether any number of local candidates had the inside track to be named to the post.

Earlier this month, board member and search committee chair James Williams told the board the committee “hoped to present candidates to the board in the near future.”

But those familiar with the situation say candidates are not exactly beating the door down to take over, which would seem to be a good thing for interim president Tom Galligan, who has been filling in since Alexander stepped down and has since thrown his hat into the ring for the permanent job.

While search committee members decline to discuss the process, LSU alumnus, professor and well-known political consultant James Carville says it’s not surprising the scandal is spilling over into the search for LSU’s next leader, which he calls one of the biggest decisions modern Louisiana is going to make.

“I’m pretty bought into the LSU brand and it’s not going particularly well,” he says. “The faster we recognize that, the quicker we can try to flip the script. But right now the script is not playing out very well.”

Carville says he has no inside knowledge of who might be eyeing the job but he sees it as an opportunity for LSU to go in a new direction.

“You can’t let a crisis go to waste,” he says. “Depending on the direction the board takes, we can get the right person in there and flip the script. But right now all they’re doing is catching knives and they need to start throwing knives.”

In a related development today, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees has announced it will hold a hearing Wednesday into the way Alexander handled the Title IX issues during his tenure as LSU president from 2013 to 2019.

In a statement, the board says the hearing has been scheduled to last for more than four hours and will include a public questioning of Alexander and a closed-door session that could ultimately result in disciplinary action, including termination.

“We understand the profound impact this is having on all members of the university community, and on Oregon State University as an institution,” says board chair Rani Borkar says in the statement. “I assure you … we hear your concerns.”

The hearing comes less than a week after OSU’s faculty union blasted the administration for failing to uncover the issues when they vetted Alexander in 2019 and for not immediately holding him accountable.

Faculty union United Academics of Oregon State University today said the hearing is a step in the right direction but adds that “public outcry should not have been necessary to get the trustees to take this step, and whether it will be enough remains to be seen.”

Wednesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.