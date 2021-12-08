Sonic Automotive opens used car facility on Siegen Lane

Sonic Automotive today announced the opening of its new EchoPark delivery center on Siegen Lane, designed to cater to online car shoppers.

EchoPark’s sales model allows customers to purchase cars online and schedule a time to pick up their new ride at the delivery center.

The previously announced dealership is one of a handful of national automotive companies to move into Baton Rouge this year. In August, CarLotz, a consignment-to-retail used vehicle seller, announced it is opening its first Louisiana hub, on Airline Highway at the former Salsbury’s Dodge City dealership.

This is EchoPark’s 33rd location. Sonic has two operating segments: A franchise division of dealerships that sells more than 20 brands of new vehicles and a used-vehicle division— EchoPark Automotive—that sells 1- to 4-year-old preowned cars and light trucks.​​

Nontraditional automotive dealers, who leverage the internet and empower buyers, have been slowly changing the way vehicles are bought and sold for nearly two decades. But the pandemic has hastened the transition, according to Car and Driver, upending the industry and creating opportunities for companies like CarLotz, Sonic Automotive and Carvana.