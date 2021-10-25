Some interruptions at work can actually boost productivity

Some interruptions at work can be distracting and annoying, especially if your work requires heavy focus, but some can be helpful and increase productivity.

A report from the Journal of Management found that some interruptions can provide important benefits, Fast Company writes.

Work-related interruptions, when a co-worker or manager stops by unexpectedly, but talks about something work related, can lead employees to be more engaged and increase their collaboration with co-workers, John Bush, one of the report’s researchers, says.

However, nonwork-related conversations like small talk decrease an employee’s engagement and break their workflow, Bush says.

While nonwork-related interruptions do not have specific benefits, Bush says, it is important that they continue, as they help develop in-office relationships and promote team cohesion.

The research is relevant to workplace decisions being made during the pandemic, Bush says. Many companies allow employees to work from home, but those employees may be missing out on beneficial in-person interactions.

