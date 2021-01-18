Consumer trends developed during pandemic are here to stay

Many of the new habits consumers formed during the coronavirus pandemic are here to stay, market researcher Euromonitor International predicts.

In 2021, consumers will be demanding, anxious, and creative in dealing with change, Euromonitor forecasts in its annual trend report, according to The Wall Street Journal. People will expect increased activism from brands they use, new options for digital services in their daily lives, and more help in achieving mental and physical wellness.

Though some of this year’s trends are directly related to COVID-19—like heightened safety concerns and demand for more open-air spaces—these shifts will continue after the pandemic wanes, says Alison Angus, Euromonitor’s head of lifestyle research. “These changes happened so quickly and have quickly manifested for the long term,” she says

Here are some of Euromonitor’s predictions for this year’s big global consumer trends:

• More brand activism as consumers continue to pay attention to and demand that companies take social and environmental issues seriously, as well as protect the well-being of their workforce.

• Spontaneity and convenience will become a high priority. People miss the spontaneous activities and impulse purchases of their pre-pandemic life—running errands, attending social events, dining out—and they want digital commerce to offer a similar experience, the market researcher says.

• Even after the pandemic, people’s desire for outdoor spaces for work, events and recreation will remain strong, Euromonitor says.

• Physical and digital worlds will continue to be used simultaneously. Time spent straddling physical and digital worlds is what Euromonitor calls "phygital reality"—a hybrid where consumers seamlessly live, work, shop and play both in person and online. Offering new ways for consumers to combine digital and physical capabilities—say, personal-shopping appointments via video conferencing—will be necessary for businesses to boost sales.