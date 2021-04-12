Soji reopening Tuesday after wind knocks down Entergy poles, damaging property

Heavy winds knocked two Entergy poles with transformers onto Soji’s property early Saturday morning, forcing the restaurant to close for two days and miss out on weekend sales.

One of the transformer-attached poles fell onto Soji’s roof, cracking it in half, says restaurant owner Chase Lyons, while the other crashed onto Soji’s parking lot.

The destruction surrounding his business wasn’t the only damage Government Street experienced due to the weather. Some phone lines and power poles collapsed in the vicinity near Soji, says Lyons, triggering power outages throughout the area and blocking traffic.

“There were probably five or six poles down around us,” Lyons says. “Entergy was there very quickly and pulled the poles out, but we didn’t have power until late Sunday night.”

Though Lyons closed his restaurant Saturday and Sunday, he got power back late Sunday night. Since Soji is already closed on Mondays, Lyons says he plans to reopen Tuesday. He’s still waiting on a cost estimate for repairs.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Lyons says. “We had minimal roof damage, but no windows were broken and no pipes burst or anything like that.”

Soji was among 37,000 Entergy customers statewide to lose power over the weekend, according to Entergy Louisiana spokesman David Freese, noting that the Greater Baton Rouge area saw the worst of the pole-related damage.

In addition to Government, Freese says Airline Highway saw many Entergy transmission structures damaged. Power has since been restored in the area, but cleanup efforts remain ongoing. Currently, it’s unclear when those cleanup efforts are expected to finish.

It’s especially critical when transmission structures fall, says Freese, because Entergy needs to bring in special equipment to rebuild the structures, which hold high-voltage lines that send power to Entergy’s various substations.