Software updates vital to preventing cyberattacks

Every software update alert that pops up on your screen has a backstory, The Washington Post reports.

When a software company gets wind of a bug or glitch inside a software program, it’s a race against the clock, says Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at cybersecurity firm Sophos.

In the best case, the company found the bug before any hackers did. But many times, the hackers beat them to it, and companies must rush to patch the hole before more customers are attacked. All that can involve thousands of hours of work, according to Wisniewski.

According to cybersecurity experts, software updates may be the best way to protect ourselves from cyberattacks—a threat that’s increasingly on the mind as Russia and Ukraine gear up for potential cyber warfare. However, based on the National Cybersecurity Alliance’s 2021 Cybersecurity Behaviors and Attitudes Report, about one-third of us don’t stay on top of updates.

“If I have one piece of advice for consumers—whether it’s my mother-in-law or my grandfather or my next-door neighbor—it’s update your software,” says Caroline Wong, chief strategy officer at cybersecurity company Cobalt. Read the full story.