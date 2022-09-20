Socioeconomic status can impact remote worker productivity 

A recently published LSU study found that, when it comes to working from home, workers who are able to afford better equipped and comfortable work-from-home spaces are more productive.

LSU department of management assistant professor Michael Johnson and several co-authors set out to research remote workers’ performance and found that while overall performance was on the rise, the newfound surge in productivity wasn’t evenly distributed throughout the workforce.

During summer 2020, the study’s authors surveyed 304 remote workers nationwide. They found that individuals whose home office connotated higher socioeconomic status reported a greater sense of control over their environment and, ultimately, higher levels of job performance. On one level, they evaluated holistic information, looking at a person’s “environmental artifacts.” They also discovered that how well a space is equipped—like a worker’s desk, chair and internet speed—can affect performance.

“Even if people fall into a high social class and have the means for unlimited resources, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they put those resources towards building a comfortable home office, especially early in the pandemic,” Johnson says in a prepared statement. “I remember working in a closet as a temporary solution when we thought things would quickly turn around.”

Despite the many advantages of working from home, economic disparities among home office setups can perpetuate differences in performance and productivity, Johnson says. In contrast, a central office serves as an equalizer for productivity since the company pays for the space and provides everyone with comparable environments to work. Read more about the study from LSU.