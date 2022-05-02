Social media’s marketing value is dropping, do this instead 

For years, social media has been a reliable way to reach consumers, but the cost of social media marketing is rising, and the return on investment for businesses is dropping, Inc. reports.

In the second quarter of 2021, the cost per thousand impressions on social platforms was up 41% compared with the same period the prior year. At the same time, new privacy laws have made it more challenging to zero in on specific customers online.

This is why Michael Duda and Brent Vartan are now advising their clients of Bullish, their New York City-based part venture capital firm, part ad agency, to skip social media marketing altogether.

Here are Duda’s and Vartan’s recommendations for non-social media strategies for tapping existing customers and gaining new ones:

Turn to email and direct mail. These methods of communication are cost-effective and can result in easy loyalty if done right. With emails, the key is to both draw customers in and to give them something that will bring them back. Introduce a new product as a means of getting the attention of a new audience. A new and innovative product or one that’s limited edition can attract an audience your business might not have otherwise had access to—without spending any money on ads. Strike a strategic partnership. According to Duda and Vartan, there are two main benefits to partnerships: 1) organically growing all parties’ audiences without significant spending, and 2) underscoring your brand’s values.

