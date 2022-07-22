Social issues important but customer service remains key for consumers 

Companies are increasingly expected to do more than just market and sell their products, especially with the shift in how younger generations patronize businesses that promote social issues. However, customer service remains the most important ingredient, Inc. reports.

Globally, 94% of customers consider how well a brand teats its consumers before making a purchase, per a 2022 report from eMarketer and Insider Intelligence.

The consumer experience ranks number one, followed by treatment of employees (85%) and environmental practices (78%). Another 73% of consumers say a brand’s response and actions toward events of racial injustice impact their decision to buy from a company.

Despite many consumers ranking those broader concerns, just 27% of customers worldwide reported switching brands to better align with their personal values. Instead, half of worldwide consumers reported recently switching brands to obtain better customer service. Read the full story.