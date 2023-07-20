Sniffspot app allows homeowners to rent out their yards to dog owners

One of Baton Rouge’s latest growing trends is Sniffspot—an app best described as an “Airbnb for dogs” that allows homeowners to rent out their yards to dog owners where their pups can exercise.

Sniffspot, launched in Seattle in 2018, has since expanded across the country, including at least 15 East Baton Rouge Parish residents who have opened up their backyards to the service that charges by the hour and per dog.

The listings, starting at rates as low as $5 an hour per dog, include details like fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options, as well as details about available toys, trails and even local dogs.

Baton Rouge’s most popular spot, pet shop Parish Pets, is located in Capital Heights and touts 20 five-star reviews. The listing, complete with 25 pictures showcasing a fully fenced turf and rock yard, will cost renters $10 an hour per dog, with incentives like half off for subsequent dogs added to a reservation.

“[I] wanted to share it with other dog owners. Some owners may not have a yard or their dog might not do well around others dogs at the park,” says Parish Pets owner Nikki Kipps, who has been active with Sniffspot for a year. “It makes me happy knowing dogs can come have fun in a safe space for them and their owners.”

Kipps’ biggest piece of advice for anyone looking to join Sniffspot is to provide “a clean, safe space for your guests.”

Kipps says he makes about $75 a month from Sniffspot. The service insures hosts with up to $2 million of liability insurance and $5,000 of damage protection.

Sniffspot is part of a wave of similar businesses in which entrepreneuring owners are renting their properties. Swimply, a service that allows hosts to rent out swimming pools, tennis courts and backyards, has also been slowly growing in Baton Rouge, with four listings for pools available.