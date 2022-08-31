Smokin’ Aces BBQ in Denham Springs closes

Smokin’ Aces BBQ has closed its doors for good, the Denham Springs restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page.

Opened about two months before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the restaurant weathered the restrictions to in-person dining by relying on to-go and delivery orders. However, the announcement cites rising prices for meat and other goods as the reason the owners decided to close.

The restaurant had recently completed a major renovation and menu update, and was featured in 225 magazine in July.

This is the second Smokin’ Aces location to close. Its Mid City location, which was visited by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2017, shuttered in July 2018.