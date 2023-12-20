‘Smash-and-grab’ robberies fuel new laws, but critics question the need 

Even before Virginia lawmakers passed a tough new law against organized retail crime earlier this year, Bradley Haywood, a public defender in Arlington, Virginia, challenged the rationale.

The idea that retailers in the state had lost billions to organized theft was a myth manufactured by retailers themselves, Haywood argues.

Now the outspoken lawyer has fresh ammunition for his effort to repeal the law: The National Retail Federation earlier this month retracted its April assertion that nearly half of the $94.5 billion in merchandise that went missing in 2021 was stolen by retail rings. The true percentage was only a small fraction of that amount, about 5%.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Virginia is one of at least 14 states, including Louisiana, that enacted retail theft laws over the past two years in response to reports of highly organized theft rings invading stores across the country and fleeing collectively with billions of dollars in merchandise. Social media posts showing thieves storming retail outlets helped fuel the crackdown.

Despite emerging questions over the extent of the losses, law enforcement officers and prosecutors insist the threat is greater than ever, citing a recent series of busts against sometimes violent shoplifting rings amid the Christmas shopping season.

