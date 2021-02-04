Thursday, February 4, 2021 BusinessInsider Smart meters coming soon to Baton Rouge downtown streets By Stephanie Riegel - February 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Broome administration has finalized plans for a new downtown parking system that will include new smart meters and kiosks on city streets as well as higher rates that could go into effect later this year. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in