Smalls Sliders going regional with franchise program

Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is prepping to launch a franchise program across the Gulf Coast region, according to a company announcement.

Smalls Sliders opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 as a hyper-focused restaurant concept with a limited menu that was constructed out of repurposed shipping containers. As part of its franchising push, Joe Lewis takes over as the brand’s first CEO.

Lewis, with a background in franchising, most recently served as CEO of Twist Brands, the company behind the Painting With a Twist entertainment arts studios. Twist Brands has more than 380 locations across the country.

As part of its “strategic [franchising] ramp up,” the company is targeting 12 markets while also putting out feelers for potential franchisee applicants. The Gulf South markets include: Alexandria, Beaumont, Hattiesburg, Houma/Thibodeaux, Houston, Jackson, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Mobile, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport. See the announcement.