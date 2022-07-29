Smalls Sliders gets capital investment as it prepares to expand franchising 

Smalls Sliders today announced it has secured an equity investment from 10 Point Capital, a firm that specializes in franchising.

The burger brand, created by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas and backed by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, revealed plans in July 2021 to expand first along the Gulf Coast region and later across the country via franchising.

Smalls Sliders currently has four restaurants in operation and about 40 more locations in the works across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, according to the company’s announcement.

Housed in an approximately 800-square-foot bright orange shipping container design, each restaurant features a drive-thru, walk-up window and outdoor patio.

The capital investment from 10 Point Capital will accelerate Smalls Sliders’ expansion, says Landry in a prepared statement. The Atlanta-based investment company was also behind Walk-On’s and Slim Chicken’s franchise growth.