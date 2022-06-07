Small businesses struggle to deal with increasing cyberattacks 

Cyberattacks are becoming more common for small businesses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

During 2020 and 2021, data breaches at small businesses jumped 152% globally compared with the two prior years, according to RiskRecon, a Mastercard company that assesses companies’ cybersecurity risk. Breaches at larger organizations rose 75% in the same period, according to RiskRecon.

Small businesses’ risk of cyberattack increased when they accelerated the adoption of new technologies for remote work, communication, production and sales during the pandemic. The expanded computer networks created new vulnerabilities to phishing and ransomware attacks. But many small businesses still don’t expect to be targeted by hackers, so preparing for a cyberattack is well down their list of priorities.

Complicating the issue is that cyber insurance, which can be vital for a business in the aftermath of an attack, is becoming more expensive and difficult to obtain.

“Pricing for small-business cyber insurance has gone up between 10% and 15% annually since the pandemic began,” says Brian Thornton, chief executive of ProWriters, a wholesale insurance company. Read the full story.