Small businesses rallying against Biden’s proposed tax hikes 

More than 11,000 small business leaders have rallied together in a petition to protest the tax hikes proposed in President Joe Biden’s latest proposed budget.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses organized the effort and recently launched a paid ad campaign against the tax increases.

“Thousands of small business owners from across the nation signed the petition to say the proposed tax increases will be detrimental to their businesses,” says Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president of federal government relations. “The White House is claiming they are ‘closing a loophole’ by subjecting small business income to a new 5% tax, but that claim is false and misleading.”

The budget proposal includes several tax increases, including a minimum 25% tax on anyone with more than $100 million, an increase of the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6%, a hike of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a billionaire’s tax, and more. Read the full story from The Center Square.