Small businesses increasingly on the hunt for international talent

Three-quarters of small and medium-size businesses plan to increase international headcounts, according to a recent survey of nearly 500 small and medium-size businesses from Gusto, a San Francisco-based payroll, benefits, and HR management software company.

As Inc. reports, 54% of those surveyed plan to do so in the next one to three years, in addition to increasing their U.S. headcounts.

“You traditionally think of big companies having lots of international presence,” says Liz Wilke, principal economist at Gusto. “These are growing companies that are looking for talent wherever it can be found.”

Fifty-eight percent of small and medium-size businesses surveyed report looking for international talent due to a shortage of U.S. employees. After all, while the job market is softening a bit, some smaller businesses are still struggling to hire: 40% reported job openings they couldn’t fill in August, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. Read the full story from Inc., which includes advice for companies considering hiring international talent.