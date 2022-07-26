Small businesses awarded $154B in federal contracts last year 

The federal government awarded $154.2 billion to small businesses in fiscal year 2021, an $8 billion increase from the previous fiscal year, according to data from the Small Business Administration released this morning.

According to CNBC, that’s a record 27.2% of total federal contracting funds, exceeding the government’s goal of 23%.

Still, there’s work to be done. The number of small businesses receiving prime contracts fell again in fiscal 2021, continuing a multiyear trend. The most recent data shows that 71,441 small businesses received contracts, down 5.7% from 75,726 in fiscal year 2020.

By contrast, about 125,000 small businesses contracted with the federal government in fiscal year 2010, according to a report by The National Equity Atlas, produced by PolicyLink and the USC Equity Research Institute that used SBA data. Read the full story.