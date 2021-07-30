Small businesses awarded $146B In federal contracts last year

Small government contractors did well in 2020. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, federal agencies awarded a record-breaking $145.7 billion in contracts to small businesses in the last fiscal year.

That was an increase of $13 billion from FY2019, Inc. reports.

The SBA says that between prime contracting and subcontracting, the federal government added almost a million jobs to the U.S. economy during the fiscal year. Agencies spent $82.8 billion on small business subcontracts.

Additionally, a June report from the Bipartisan Policy Center, Goldman Sachs, and political action committee Center Forward found that the number of small businesses getting first-time contracts with the federal government went down by 79% between 2005 and 2019. From 2010 to 2019, the number of small businesses overall that were awarded contracts with the federal government declined by 38%, the study found. Read the full story about the increase in contracts from Inc.