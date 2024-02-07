Small businesses are rated more trustworthy than even churches 

Among all U.S. institutions—including the military, religious organizations, K-12 schools, and colleges— Americans have the most positive view of small businesses, and the vote was not even close, writes Inc. magazine.

In a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 86% of people say small businesses have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country these days, up from 80% in October 2022. Only 12% of respondents believe small businesses have a negative impact.

That favorability rating is in sharp contrast to how Americans view large corporations and financial institutions, which received overwhelmingly negative responses in the survey.

Read Inc.’s analysis of the survey data here, and see Pew’s report here.