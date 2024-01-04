Small businesses are doubling down on AI this year  

Small business owners are feeling better about their prospects, but only slightly, according to a recent survey of small and midsize business leaders from JP Morgan Chase.

One thing to note from Chase’s survey, though, is that investment in artificial intelligence tools is only going to ramp up, Inc. reports

Though generative AI and language processing software are getting more headlines than small business use cases, 46% of the midsize businesses currently using or considering adopting AI tools are concentrating on their use in operations (69%) and internal and external communications (63%).

About half of those businesses are also considering using AI for accounting and finance functions and human resources and training. About 46% of small business leaders say they are considering adding AI tools to their digital toolkits, though most say they still consider social media tools, virtual meeting platforms and cloud technologies essential to their businesses. Read the full story.