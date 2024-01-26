Small business owners take their succession problems to Congress 

Succession planning is a sore spot for small businesses.

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship heard from a quartet of business owners and succession planning experts this week about the challenges founders face as they exit their companies. They range from high costs of estate planning to a lack of “They’ve dedicated most of their time in business to building a successful company, and they don’t have the information or resources to think about next steps,” says Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H, who chairs the committee.

Some common challenges that companies face include not understanding their exit options, not establishing a formal exit strategy, or not propping up any type of succession plan to begin with.

Adding fuel to the fire is the number of small business owners who have hit the age where they’re starting to think about retirement more closely. Read the full story from Inc.