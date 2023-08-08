Small business owners feeling slightly more optimistic

Small business owners are feeling slightly more optimistic, but they’re still concerned about inflation and many continue to struggle with filling openings at their companies, according to the latest survey from the National Federation for Independent Business.

NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index increased just shy of a point in July to 91.9, marking the 19th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. Twenty-one percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, down three points from June.

“With small business owners’ views about future sales growth and business conditions dismal, owners want to hire and make money now from solid consumer spending,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg, in a prepared statement. “Inflation has eased slightly on Main Street, but difficulty in hiring remains a top business concern.”

Key findings include:

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months improved 10 percentage points from June to a net negative 30%, 31 percentage points better than last June’s reading of a net negative 61%. This is the highest reading since August 2021 but historically very negative.

Forty-two percent of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, unchanged from June but remaining historically very high.

The net percentage of owners raising average selling prices decreased four percentage points to a net 25% seasonally adjusted. This is the lowest reading since January 2021.

The net percentage of owners who expect real sales to be higher improved two percentage points from June to a net negative 12%, a very pessimistic perspective.

Read the full report from the NFIB.