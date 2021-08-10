Small business optimism slips in July, reversing June gains

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell in July to 99.7, a decrease of 2.8 points, reversing June’s 2.9-point gain.

“Small business owners are losing confidence in the strength of the economy and expect a slowdown in job creation,” says NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a news release. “As owners look for qualified workers, they are also reporting that supply chain disruptions are having an impact on their businesses. Ultimately, owners could sell more if they could acquire more supplies and inventories from their supply chains.”

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Dawn McVea says, “the lack of qualified workers and disruptions to the supply chain is making it hard for small businesses to recover from the COVID-19 downturn, but owners are doing everything they can to meet customers’ needs and keep everyone safe.”

Other key findings include:

• Sales expectations over the next three months decreased 11 points to a net negative 4% of owners.

• Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased eight points to a net negative 20%.

• Earnings trends over the past three months decreased eight points to a net negative 13%.

As reported in NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 49% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a 48-year record high. Owners’ plans to fill open positions remain at record high levels, with a seasonally adjusted net 27% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down one point from June’s record high reading. See the report.