Small business optimism rises slightly in February

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 95.8 in February, a slight bump from January but still below the 47-year average reading of 98. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased five points to 75.

“Small business owners worked hard in February to overcome unexpected weather conditions along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says Bill Dunkelberg, the small business association’s chief economist. “The economic recovery remains uneven for small businesses, especially those still managing state and local regulations and restrictions.”

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB Louisiana Director Dawn Starns McVea says most business owners surveyed by the NFIB Research Center in January doubted the economy will fully recover until 2022.

Key findings from the index report:

• Forty percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled.

• Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months increased to a net negative 19%, a poor reading.

• Earnings trends over the past three months improved with a net negative 11% reporting higher earnings compared to the January reading.

As reported in NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 56% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in February. See the report.