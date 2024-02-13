Small business optimism remained low in January

Small business optimism dropped two points in January to 89.9, according to the latest Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business.

The index report also marks the 25th consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98.

Twenty percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, down three points from December and one point behind labor quality as the top concern.

“Small business owners continue to make appropriate business adjustments in response to the ongoing economic challenges they’re facing,” says NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “In January, optimism among small business owners dropped as inflation remains a key obstacle on Main Street.”

Key findings of the report include:

The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 30%, five points worse than in December and a very poor reading.

Small business owners’ plans to fill open positions softened, with a seasonally adjusted net 14% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down two points from December and the lowest level since May 2020.

Thirty-nine percent (seasonally adjusted) of small business owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down one point from December and the lowest reading since January 2021.

Read the full report from NFIB.