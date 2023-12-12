Small business optimism is still falling

A national index indicates small business optimism remains low, thanks to inflation and difficulty securing talent.

The National Federation of Independent Business’s Small Business Optimism Index decreased 0.1 points in November to 90.6. That marks the 23rd consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98.

Roughly 22% of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, unchanged from October but 10 points lower than the same time last year.

“Job openings on Main Street remain elevated as the economy saw a strong third quarter,” says NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “However, even with the growing economy, small business owners have not seen a strong wave of workers to fill their open positions. Inflation also continues to be an issue among small businesses.”

Key findings of the national survey include:

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months increased one point from October to a net negative 42% seasonally adjusted.

A net negative 17% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, unchanged from October and the lowest reading since July 2020.

Forty percent (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, down three points.

Seasonally adjusted, a net 30% of owners plan to raise compensation in the next three months, up six points from October and the highest since December 2021.

