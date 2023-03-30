Small business optimism is dropping despite companies saying they are in good health 

U.S. small business owners’ outlook on the economy weakened during the first quarter of the year with inflation cited as a top concern, according to the latest Small Business Index, a recent survey of small businesses from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

As Inc. reports, overall confidence dropped slightly to 60 from 62.1, while roughly 20% of small business owners believe the U.S. economy is in good health, down from 27% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Barriers to securing financing have also been a growing problem. While around half of the small business owners surveyed say they have access to the capital they need, that’s still lower than those who said so in the second quarter of 2022 (54%) and significantly lower than those who said so during the second quarter of 2017 (67%).

Still, more than half of small business owners say their companies are in good health and that cash flow is stable. Read the full story from Inc. (subscription).