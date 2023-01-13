Small business optimism declines as inflation remains biggest concern  

The NFIB’a Small Business Optimism Index declined 2.1 points in December to 89.8, marking the 12th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98.

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months dropped by eight percentage points from November to a net negative 51%, and inflation remains the single most important business problem with 32% of owners reporting it as their top problem in operating their business.

“Overall, small business owners are not optimistic about 2023 as sales and business conditions are expected to deteriorate,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are managing several economic uncertainties and persistent inflation and they continue to make business and operational changes to compensate.”

