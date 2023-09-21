Small business confidence is nearing pre-pandemic levels 

Small business owners are more optimistic than they have been since early 2020, according to the Q3 Small Business Index.

As Inc. reports, this latest survey of small businesses from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates overall confidence in the economy is up. Some 33% of those surveyed say the economy is in good health, compared to 24% in the second quarter survey. The number of business owners who are confident about the state of local economies also increased this quarter, from 30% to 38%. However, the most striking statistic from the survey comes from the overall index score, which hit 69.2 this quarter, the highest rating since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 66% of business owners surveyed reported positive feelings about their companies’ health, up from 59% last quarter. More than 70% of respondents say they are comfortable with the state of their business’s cash flow. Read the full story.