Small business confidence falls to lowest level in a decade 

As small business owners face increasing economic pressures, their overall outlook is bordering on bleak, Inc. reports.

Small business confidence fell to its lowest point in 10 years, marking the 16th consecutive month of historically low optimism, according to the latest data from the National Federation of Independent Business. And there is little hope for a quick fix: Expectations for better conditions over the next six months fell in April, as well.

Small business owners identified labor quality as their No. 1 business problem, followed closely by inflation. In April, 60% reported hiring or trying to hire, and of those owners, 92% reported difficulty finding qualified applicants, a two-point increase from March. This could be because, despite economic pressures, consumers are still spending and businesses need more workers to serve them. Read the full story.