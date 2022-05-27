Sleeping later when you work from home doesn’t help in the long run

Hybrid office schedules, with some days in the office and other days at home, risk upending one of the most important keys to professional success: consistent sleep, The Wall Street Journal reports.

About 42% of U.S. employees were working in hybrid arrangements as of February, according to a Gallup survey. These type of schedules might reduce risk of catching COVID, and provide workers with much desired flexibility, but they can also make it more difficult to stick with a consistent sleep routine. On days when there is no commute, workers have the option of sleeping in later. Sleeping in can then result in staying up later and being more tired the next day.

However, inconsistent sleep could hurt work performance. It can be difficult to form professional relationships with colleagues if you are stressed or irritable, says Royette Dubar, a developmental psychologist focused on sleep and psychosocial adjustment at Wesleyan University. And sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system.

The best way to avoid this is to figure out what works best for you, early mornings, or late nights, or something in between, and then create habits like recurring alarms, even on the weekend, to standardize your schedule. Read the full story.