Skyhawk merges with Texas company

Baton Rouge-based technology and security services company Skyhawk today announced it has merged with Texas-based Twenty20 Solutions.

The combination of the two companies will expand security offerings for customers across several industries, including utilities, oil and gas, agriculture, education, and health care, according to the announcement.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to continue our growth in the security and managed services space,” says Brett Lofton, Skyhawk founder, in a prepared statement. “We now have additional tools to help customers protect their critical operations including powerful monitoring capabilities.”

Lofton, an LSU graduate, launched Skyhawk in 2009. Since then, the company has made the LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses list several years in a row.

As a combined company, Twenty20 Solutions and Skyhawk will be headquartered in Twenty20 Solutions’ corporate office in Irving, Texas, with offices in Baton Rouge, Houston, Midland, Texas, and Bakersfield, California.