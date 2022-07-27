Skin and wellness clinic opening soon in Perkins Rowe

Perkins Rowe announced today that Infinity Medical Spa, a skin and wellness clinic, will open Aug. 1 in the space next to Studyville.

The spa will offer IV hydration as well as various health services that address concerns such as aging, skin and body imperfections, and urinary issues.

Infinity is owned and operated by Nakeya Bethly, a nurse with seven years of experience in operating rooms and cardiovascular care, the spa’s website says. She has been trained as a cosmetic laser technician and injector.