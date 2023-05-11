Skills can be a better indicator of job performance than education or job titles

Hiring has been a struggle for small businesses in recent months, but changing your business’s approach to talent management to focus directly on candidates’ skills could help change the tide, Inc. reports.

According to the World Economic Forum, research increasingly shows that looking at a job applicant’s skills can be five times more predictive of job performance than hiring based on education. Additionally, 75% of recruiting professionals expect that skills-first hiring will be prioritized at their company in the next 18 months, according to a recent LinkedIn report.

Prioritizing skills in hiring means looking directly at what a candidate can do, rather than what their prior experience or education indicates are their strengths.

Here’s how to take a skills-first hiring approach in your own organization, according to Sims and other leaders who have successfully employed the tactic: