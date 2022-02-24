Six PPP fraud investigations underway in Baton Rouge 

U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe says his office is currently prosecuting six additional cases of alleged fraud in the Baton Rouge area connected to the Paycheck Protection Program, WAFB-TV reports.

The office, which covers the Middle District of Louisiana, did not provide any further information about the six cases under investigation.

A November 2021 report by WAFB-TV focused on possible widespread fraud connected to the program, which was designed to keep business owners afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of that report focused on more than a dozen PPP loans requested by people in Gonzales who claimed to own barbershops

Gathe’s office has successfully prosecuted at least one case tied to PPP fraud. April Falgoust, 46, of Prairieville was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison following her conviction for wire fraud late last year. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.