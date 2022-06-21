Six lessons first-time entrepreneurs can’t afford to ignore

The first year of launching your own business can be the hardest. It’s a never-ending roller coaster that brings with it ecstasy, pain, and fulfillment, writes Sean Kim, co-founder and CEO of Jumpspeak, in Inc. magazine.
Here are six startup lessons that you’ll learn as a first-time entrepreneur, according to Kim, whose tech company helps people learn new languages using AI:
- Question the status quo. Challenge whether the traditional way of doing something is actually the best way for you, and then test your theory.
- No one cares what you’re selling. Rather than talking about your product, talk about the purpose behind it and the ineffectiveness of current solutions.
- How do I protect the downside? Learning to ask yourself this question will help you make calculated risks for your business.
- Let them fall on the grass (including you). Falling on the grass means making small mistakes that are quickly reversible with little impact to the company or customers. By leaving space for small mistakes, we have a more independent and empowered team that can take responsibility for their own work.
- Think subtraction, not addition. Adding more money, more resources, more features to a problem is rarely the solution.
- Focus only on what you can control. Bad things will always happen to us that are beyond our control, and getting frustrated or holding grudges is not going to make it disappear. Read the full story from Inc.