Six Baton Rouge businesses make LSU’s Roaring 10 list 

LSU today released its annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or led by LSU graduates.

While the firms are not ranked by revenue—that reveal comes next month at a private gala—today’s announcement also includes the Roaring 10, which are the top 10 revenue producers among the companies that applied to be part of the LSU 100.

Six of the Roaring 10 firms are based in Baton Rouge. Listed alphabetically, they are:

Lipsey’s LLC

Performance Contractors Inc.

Provident Resources Group Inc.

PSC Group

The Newtron Group LLC

Turner Industries Group LLC.

This is Lipsey’s fourth appearance in the Roaring 10, according to LSU. The other companies in the top 10 are Alexandria-based Christus Health–Louisiana & Southeast Texas; Gray-based Danos; HNTB out of Kansas City, Missouri; and Lafayette-based Safety Management LLC.

Horizon Financial Group has made the LSU 100 growth list every year since the list began in 2011.

The company rankings on both the LSU 100 and the Roaring 10 lists will be revealed in October. See the lists.