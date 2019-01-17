‘Site Selection’ ranks Louisiana No. 7 in regional workforce development rankings

Louisiana ranks second-to-last in the South Central region for workforce development, according to the regional rankings released by Site Selection magazine.

At No. 7, Louisiana dropped a spot since last year, ranking only higher than Mississippi. Tennessee and Oklahoma snagged the first and second spots, respectively, with Alabama, Kentucky and Texas tying for third.

The rankings, published in the magazine’s January edition, were based on subrankings from

CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business, Forbes’ Best States for Business, U.S. News’ 2018 best States for Education ranking, ACT National Career Readiness Certificates rankings and average number of workforce development enactments passed in state legislatures.

Also in the issue is Site Selection’s 2018 State of States, an annual compendium of data published for corporate decision-makers looking for new locations. The publication notes Louisiana’s No. 24-ranked GDP and third-lowest electric power costs in the U.S., while also mentioning Louisiana is 44th for business tax climate rank, 28th for higher education research and development spending and 34th on a fiscal condition index rank.