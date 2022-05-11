Baton Rouge’s first Black-owned comedy club fulfills entrepreneur’s vision

Baton Rouge entrepreneur and retired comedian Shedrick “Seddy Sed” Marshall has always wanted to open his own comedy club. When he first started his stand-up career in 2001, he remembers writing down this goal on a vision board.

That vision came to life this past January when Marshall opened Silly Rabbit Comedy Club, a Baton Rouge comedy and entertainment venue on Airline Highway.

“This is a place for people to forget what’s going on in their lives and laugh the pain away,” Marshall says. “I want to heal the world with laughter.”

Silly Rabbit Comedy Club is Baton Rouge’s first Black-owned comedy club. It includes a small stage, seating for more than 140 people and a stylish bar with drink specials. It hosts comedy shows, poetry readings, open mic nights, crawfish nights and various types of entertainment by local and national performers.

Comedy show headliners so far have included Ashima Franklin from Def Comedy Jam, Shaun Jones from BET’s ComicView and Mario Tory from Comedy Central.

The club plans to organize at least two comedy shows a month and weekly open mic events. The space can also be rented for private parties.

Marshall sees the club as the up-and-coming go-to entertainment venue for fledgling and nationally recognized comedians alike. It’s the type of space he wanted to perform in during his own stand-up career.

