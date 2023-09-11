‘Significant economic loss’ from Louisiana’s wildfires coming into focus 

In west-central Louisiana, where wildfires have ravaged thousands of acres of drought-stricken forests in recent weeks, more has been lost than just trees, according to a new report from the LSU AgCenter.

For many people, the towering pines that define the landscape of this rural region represent family inheritances, years of investment and hopes for the future. Growing trees takes a long time, but the cash they bring in when cut is worth the wait.

This summer’s fires have dimmed those prospects for some—adding insult to injury in an area still dealing with storm damage from three years ago.

“Many of these landowners already incurred losses back in 2020 with Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” says Robbie Hutchins, an area forester with the LSU AgCenter. “And now the timber stands they had left, they’re decimated. These folks were counting on this for retirement income, for college funds for kids or grandkids, and now they no longer have this income source—and they now have the burden of the cost of trying to reforest it.”

“It is really tragic for forest landowners,” Hutchins adds. “I can’t overstate how devastating this is.”

Crews are still working to get fires under control, and there is some risk of them reigniting and spreading to new places in the coming weeks as Louisiana enters what is typically its driest time of year.

Attention is now turning to what is next for landowners—small ones who may have inherited 10 or 15 acres and large landholding companies alike—as the economic fallout of the wildfires begins to come into focus.

“An average loss on a pre-merchantable plantation—one that is not old enough to harvest for a merchantable product—is about $1,000, $1,500 an acre. If it’s a merchantable stand, especially a mature stand that’s already grown into a sawtimber-size stand, you could be looking at $2,000 to $2,500 an acre worth of loss,” Hutchins says. “When you start thinking about the almost 50,000 acres that have burned, that is a significant economic loss.”

Read the full report from the AgCenter.