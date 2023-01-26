Sick days are going the way of the dodo 

While the pandemic has killed the notion of encouraging sick employees to show up and power through, it’s become more commonplace for them to stay home but log on, Inc. reports.

Thirty-nine percent of American workers report that they’re more likely to work from home while ill, and another 26% even think that sick days are history, according to a December survey from Beamery, a recruiting software company based in London.

The work-while-sick trend is likely to become integrated into employment norms, according to Faisal Tai, a psychiatrist who is CEO of PsychPlus, a Houston-based mental health care platform.

“Before COVID, and before all of the technology that allows us to stay connected and work from home, if we were sick, we would stay home and rest,” Tai says, explaining that it was “basically considered part of the social contract.” In other words, employees had the right to rest if they got sick. Read the full story.