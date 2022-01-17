Should unemployed job seekers post online that they are looking for work?

If you’re looking for a job, should you advertise your availability on LinkedIn and other job search networks?

While using hashtags like #OpenToWork may lead potential employers to your account, some data has shown that recruiters can show unemployment bias, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As job fairs and job searches have become more virtual during the pandemic, people looking for employment have gotten more comfortable posting about it online. But recruiters and career coaches don’t agree on how people should embrace those practices.

According to some professionals, recruiters can view unemployed job seekers more critically, worrying they may have suffered from skill decay or personal issues on a job.

Unemployed people are also more likely to struggle more when searching for a job, and a 2017 New York Fed study found that while unemployed job seekers sent out 40% of the applications sampled, they received only 16% of the job offers.

However, some recruiters disagree, saying they’re more likely to reach out to people posting about being unemployed, as they’re more inclined to respond. Many prospective workers have had success using availability-related hashtags or by posting their job status.

