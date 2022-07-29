Should Louisiana end Entergy’s monopoly?

Like other investor-owned utilities, Entergy Louisiana is a for-profit monopoly. No matter how upset their customers get, they can’t take their business elsewhere.

Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Republican who represents much of the Capital Region, has opened a docket for the PSC to explore “customer-centered options” that could include competition among providers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat from north Louisiana, also thinks the commission should consider different models.

“Commissioner Greene wants to explore any and all alternative models for Louisiana that cause utilities to wake up and, instead of thinking how can I increase my revenues so I can increase shareholder returns, think, how can I provide a service for my customer that will make them glad to be my customer,” Greene’s chief of staff, David Zito, says by email.

That doesn’t necessarily mean deregulation, but it could mean a regulated model that allows for more competition. But Entergy says commissioners shouldn’t assume competition will lead to lower rates.

Entergy believes the current spike in electricity prices is temporary and will subside when the prices for natural gas (an unregulated commodity) moderate, spokesperson David Freese says. But he says electricity prices still are lower here than in Houston, where consumers do have options.

Most of the available plans there are more expensive, and the only plans with lower rates involve long-term contracts that don’t provide savings when gas prices come down and may not be available to every customer because of credit requirements, he says.

Texas is a good comparison, Entergy officials say, because some residents are served by traditional utilities while others buy on a deregulated market. Deregulated Texas residential consumers have paid $28 billion more for their power since 2004 than they would have paid the state’s traditional utilities, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.