Should fortified roofs be required on new homes in Louisiana?

A former officer with the Louisiana and national associations for homebuilders says the state’s current building code is fine, but funding a program to help homeowners pay for retrofitting their roofs to better withstand storms would be a good idea.

Fortified roofs are expected to be a hot topic during the legislative session that starts next Monday, as lawmakers look for ways to attract more property insurers to the state. State Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, has suggested requiring fortified roofs for new construction might be part of the solution, which would not add much to the cost of building.

“I wouldn’t tinker with the code,” says Randy Noel, a custom builder in Louisiana and past board chair for the National Association of Home Builders, arguing that the current recently updated code for new construction is sound.

However, a grant program that would help owners of existing homes retrofit their roofs could limit future water damage inside homes and entice more insurance companies to write business in the state, Noel says. Residents who only just replaced their roofs following Hurricane Ida likely won’t choose to retrofit without financial help, he adds.

Talbot and other officials also have discussed providing grants of up to $10,000, which Talbot says is the amount that convinced significant numbers of people to use a similar program in Alabama. Noel says about $5,000 or so would likely cover the cost for a 2,500-square-foot house.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to do it if you don’t have a grant program,” he says.