Should companies disclose whether or not they use AI? It’s complicated

Companies using generative AI to produce everything from ad slogans to press releases are divided about whether or not they should alert customers of the artificially-generated nature of this content, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Overall, the thinking leans toward disclosure in cases where a person like a photographer typically would be credited or when the content is generated using potentially copyright material.

On the flip side, where the company’s own data is used and the public doesn’t typically expect an author or source to be cited like in an advertisement, the disclosure is considered less necessary.

When a company is able to train the AI on its own data and ensure the content is accurate and original, it can use its own discretion about disclosing the use of generative AI, said Hatim Rahman, assistant professor of management and organizations at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The issues arise when companies use copyrighted material to train their AI, Rahman adds.

Describing the new landscape, Scott duFour, chief information officer of payments company Fleetcor, said that it will inevitably become standard to disclose the use of generative AI in contexts where it is already typical to credit a human author. Read the whole story.