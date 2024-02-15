Should businesses stop boosting posts from their iPhones? Meta thinks so

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has reignited its longstanding feud with Apple, Wall Street Journal reports.

Meta today published instructions that encourage advertisers to avoid using Facebook and Instagram’s iOS apps to “boost” posts, a function that allows users to pay to amplify the reach of their content.

According to Apple, boosted posts qualify as in-app purchases, meaning they are subject to a 30% service charge. According to Meta, boosted posts are a form of advertisement and should not be subject to that service charge.

Boosted posts account for billions of dollars annually and are a critical component of Meta’s ad revenue from small businesses. To get around the service charge, Meta is urging its advertisers to boost posts via web browsers instead of their iOS apps. Advertisers who continue to boost posts through their iOS apps will now have to prepay for their campaigns.

An Apple spokesperson says the company has “clear, consistent guidelines for developers on the app store that apply to everyone” and that Meta should not be immune to those rules.

Read more from Wall Street Journal.