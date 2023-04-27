Should all bars be 21 and over? Some in industry worry about unintended consequences

State lawmakers are set to consider making it illegal for people under 21 to enter a bar, even to work there.

The legal drinking age already is 21, and Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, has cited the death of LSU student Madison Brooks as part of the motivation for Senate Bill 194. Reggie’s, the Tigerland bar where the 19-year-old Brooks was said to be overserved the night she died, lost its liquor license today.

But some stakeholders fear even establishments that rigorously enforce the legal drinking age could be harmed by the change.

“Not all bars are the same,” says David Facey, a Baton Rouge nightclub proprietor and former member of East Baton Rouge Parish’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. “The unintended consequences could be huge.”

It’s a touchy subject, and some industry members and backers are reluctant to go on the record. But some of the possible unintended consequences being raised involve:

Live music: Ticketed music venues have a different business model than other bars, and 18- to 20-year-old concertgoers can be an important part of their clientele. Bands and labels prefer to build an audience at 18+ venues, and the change could make it even harder to attract artists to Baton Rouge.

Workforce: A job in a bar, even if not making drinks, can be a pathway into a career in the service industry, which is important in a tight labor market.

Breweries: Could local breweries still host family-friendly events?

Facey says over-imbibing might be more common at entirely unregulated house parties, and notes that people 21 and over still can binge drink and drive drunk.

The bill is expected to be heard in committee next week.

The Louisiana Restaurant Association, which advocates for the hospitality industry, had no comment for this story. Mizell could not be reached for comment.