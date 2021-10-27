Shorter workweek proves win-win for companies, employees in study 

The coronavirus pandemic has caused businesses around the world to question how work gets done, but even before COVID-19 struck, researchers in Iceland were already conducting trials of a shorter workweek that involved about 2,500 workers.

As Bloomberg reports, the results showed that companies could cut the time that full-time employees were on the clock by three to five hours per week, while still maintaining productivity. The project was one of the few formal studies of the subject, and it took place in a country where workers spent more time at work—44 hours per week—than a majority of other European nations.

Here are some takeaways from Icelanders about working fewer than 40 hours:

Workers in the study took fewer sick days.

Most workers preferred to leave about an hour earlier every day of the five-day workweek, rather than take a single half-day.

Managers reported that employees were more motivated while at work.

Workers reported having more time to spend with their families and on hobbies.

Read more from Bloomberg.